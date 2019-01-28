close
Mon Jan 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
January 28, 2019

Protesters invade Cameroon embassy in Paris

World

AFP
January 28, 2019

PARIS: Some 50 protesters opposed to Cameroon’s President Paul Biya broke into the country’s Paris embassy, vandalising portraits of him, witnesses said Sunday.

The demonstrators filmed themselves invading the empty offices in the French capital’s chic 16th district around 7:00 pm (1800 GMT) on Saturday, broadcasting the protest live on Facebook. Police forced them out of the building two hours later and onto the street, where they continued their protest outside the embassy.

A local resident who witnessed the protest told AFP the protesters had “jumped over the railings and smashed the door open”.“They are taking Cameroonians for idiots,” protester Daniel Essissima said in the Facebook video. “They cannot bring people to rock-bottom like this. In the anglophone regions the army is killing people; in Douala, they are firing with real bullets,” he charged.

At least three people were shot in Cameroon’s southern city of Douala on Saturday at a protest by the opposition Members of the Rebirth of Cameroon (MRC), according to party activists. Communications Minister Rene Emmanuel Sadi insisted that “no real bullets were fired” at the protest. The Cameroon government said Sunday that 117 people had been arrested Saturday for breach of order at opposition protests in the capital Yaounde as well as the cities of Bafoussam and Mbouda. MRC leader Maurice Kamto continues to claim he was the rightful winner of last October’s presidential election.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World