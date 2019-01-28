close
Mon Jan 28, 2019
January 28, 2019

43 proclaimed offenders arrested from Rawalpindi

Islamabad

A
APP
January 28, 2019

Rawalpindi : The police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Abbas Ahsan have accelerated their on-going operation against Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and Court Absconders (CAs) while the district police managed to net 43 POs including nine most wanted and 11 CAs during last12 days.

According to police spokesman, Civil Line police arrested a proclaimed offender, Asad Jadoon, accused of a murder case registered in 2018. Murree police rounded up Waseed and Rashid Mukhtar, two most wanted criminals.

Sadiqabad police netted a PO namely Abdul Rehman, accused of a murder case. Similarly, Saddar Baironi police conducted a raid in their jurisdiction and arrested a most wanted PO, Mubeen Ilyas. Naseerabad police held Waqas Haider while Mandra policenabbed Muhammad Saleem, wanted in murder cases.

