Mon Jan 28, 2019
AFP
January 28, 2019

Lewandowski helps Bayern trim Dortmund’s lead

Sports

AFP
January 28, 2019

MUNICH: Robert Lewandowski rectified a rare penalty miss by scoring as Bayern Munich stayed six points behind Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga title race after Sunday’s 4-1 home win over Stuttgart.

Dortmund opened a nine-point gap by mauling second-from-bottom Hanover 5-1 on Saturday, but defending champions Bayern trimmed the lead back to six with their seventh straight league win.

Bayern had to work for the win and overcome a plucky Stuttgart who finished the first half the better of the teams but ultimately suffered their fourth straight league defeat to stay in the relegation places.

