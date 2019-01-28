Army win National Clay Shooting Championship

KARACHI: Army won National Clay Shooting Championship that concluded at Navy Shooting Range, Karsaz, here on Sunday.

Sindh stood second and Navy took the third position. On the last day of the championship, Army’s Major Aamir Iqbal won gold medal in double trap event, while Army’s Col Farrukh and Col Fakhar-ul-Islam won silver and bronze medals, respectively.

In the trap event’s team category, Army won gold medal with the final score of 303 points out of 375 points. The Army team consisted of Fakhar, Farrukh, and Aamir.The silver medal went to Sindh, who had Usman Sadiq, Shakil Ilyas, and Mohammad Bilal, with the score of 294 points out of 375 points.

Navy’s team clinched bronze medal with the score of 251 points out of 375 points. They had Commodore Shahzad Noor, Lieutenant Rehan, and Lieutenant Awais. In the individual category, Army’s Aamir won the gold medal, while Sindh’s Usman got silver, and Farrukh clinched bronze medal.

In Skeet event’s team category, Sindh claimed the gold medal, while Navy and Army won silver and bronze medals, respectively. In the individual category of the event, Usman Chand from Punjab won gold medal. Abubakar from Army clinched the silver medal, while Abdul Sattar from Navy claimed bronze.

Army won three gold, two silver, and three bronze medals in this event. Sindh won one gold and two silver medals. Navy clinched one silver and two bronze medals.The championship was organised by Sindh Rifle Association (SRA). Around 60 shooters from across the country participated in it.