Police reforms

Following the Sahiwal incident, PM Imran Khan vowed to restructure the police system. So far retired IGs and other experts have been consulted to suggest the reforms that can improve the institution’s working. In the past, the police reforms mostly revolved around changes in the Police Act 1861. The existing police structure is a legacy of the British rule, which worked well before Independence. There should have been a shift in the role and structure of police – from a force to a service for the people.

This did not happen as the rulers used police for self-aggrandisement and control. The police stations serve the powerful and influential lot while ordinary people get a rough treatment. Thana culture can only change by de-politicising the system. Police officers hired in police stations should be given a decent amount of salary and other facilities to minimise the need for graft money to meet their ends. The quota of promotions to the higher ranks should be increased. A radical change in the command and control system is the need of the time.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad