Islamabad

Islamabad: Influenza A H1N1 infection, now known as seasonal flu that has already claimed at least four lives at public and private sector hospitals in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi this season can be avoided by following preventive and control measures religiously.

Seasonal flu, once known as swine flu is a highly contagious disease in Pakistan as well as in global scenario though its virus has become less virulent after its emergence in 2009 but still it has the capacity to infect a large number of people. Seasonal flu spreads easily particularly in crowded settings like cinema houses, offices, schools, barracks, nursing homes, factories and hostels however by following preventive and control measures, its spread can be controlled to a significant level, said DHO Islamabad Dr. Najeeb Durrani on Friday. He added that like other flu strains, influenza A H1N1 is also a self-limiting infection and well over 90 per cent of the patients who do not fall in high-risk category may achieve cure within a week without any medical intervention.