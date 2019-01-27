PTI not to compromise on national interests: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the PTI will not compromise on country’s national interests.

Talking to journalists here on Saturday, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the opposition was playing on a weak wicket. He said that the government would complete five years tenure at any cost.

He claimed that the opposition parties had no credibility among the masses and the people would not accept oppositions’ narrative of hopelessness at any level. The PTI government would not accept the vicious trap of international monitory institutions, keeping Pakistan’s national interest at top priority, he assured.

The foreign minister said that the ministry was issuing E-visa facility to 173 countries. The Foreign Office was providing on-arrival visa facility to more than 50 countries, he added.

The positive impacts of economic policies would appear in the coming months, he maintained. The current situation had attracted the foreign investors, he claimed. Responding to a query, he said that the US policy makers want to revive relations with Pakistan and meeting with US President Donald Trump was hard to predict in the coming months. The foreign minister said that the Sikh community was happy and overwhelmed on opening of Kartarpur Corridor.

The government was spending Rs 2 billion on the project and had prepared a complete feasibility in this connection. He said that he was expecting opening of route with India from Khokhrapar. He said that the country was moving ahead of critical crisis of water scarcity.