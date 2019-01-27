‘Senseless’ to condemn every immigrant ‘as threat to society’: Pope

PANAMA CITY: Pope Francis railed on Friday against the marginalisation of convicts and others who society has deemed "sinners," and staunchly defended migrants as he joined hundreds of thousands of young Catholics in Panama.

In a swipe at US President Donald Trump’s plans to build a border wall against Central American migrants, the pope told hundreds of thousands of young pilgrims that it was "senseless" to condemn every immigrant "as a threat to society". The Argentine pontiff was speaking at the end of a solemn ceremony commemorating Christ’s Crucifixion, which drew the largest crowd of pilgrims of his five-day visit. The organizers said the Way of the Cross ceremony drew 400,000 pilgrims to hear the pope at a park in Panama City.

The World Youth Day committee say 110,000 people had officially registered for the six-day event, which ends on Sunday. The Vatican faced questions on Friday over why the pope, who addressed hundreds of Central American bishops the day before, had not taken the opportunity to speak out against the scourge of clergy sex abuse afflicting the Church.

His spokesman Alessandro Gisotti said that it was never far from Francis’ mind because the Church was under "incredible pressure."But it was "not necessary" the pope should raise the issue at every gathering of bishops or of young people, he said. Gisotti said next month’s meeting of leading bishops in Rome would be a unique chance to provide them with "concrete measures" to tackle the "terrible plague".