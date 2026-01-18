UK doctors warn screen time is harming children’s health

Doctors and medical experts in the UK are warning of growing evidence that excessive screen time and unrestricted access to digital content are harming the health of children and young people.

The issues raised include health and development in physical, mental, and behavioural aspects, calling for an immediate review and the need for guidelines.

The Academy of Medical Royal Colleges reported that it represents all 23 medical royal colleges and faculties, stating that healthcare frontline workers in the NHS have reported severe cases related to the use of technology.

The spokespersons and representatives reported that doctors practising in primary care, hospitals, and community services have heard consistent reports of harm witnessed in most specialist areas.

Doctors flag hidden health harms

According to the plans of the academy, they will be gathering specific information from medical practitioners concerning the pattern of harm that can be linked to digital devices and online services.

The impact of excessive use of screens, exposure to harmful or inappropriate material, and a reduction in face-to-face social interactions can all be factors.

According to medical experts, there is strong evidence of the adverse effects caused by such policies, both physical and psychological.

These include disrupting sleep patterns, anxiety, depression, problems with attention, and problems with social development. This academy seeks to identify risks that tend to be overlooked by parents, schools, and policymakers.

Meanwhile, the academy plans to work on producing a guideline to assist doctors in making sense of the harm caused by technology in young patients, while at the same time collecting evidence.

This project will take three months to complete. This research will help shape the health policy debate. A letter has been written containing the concerns, which have been dispatched to the Health Secretary Wes Streeting, and the Science and Technology Secretary Liz Kendall.