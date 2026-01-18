Sarah Ferguson ready to ‘spread her wings’ after separating from ‘disgraced’ Andrew

Sarah Ferguson is set to “spread her wings” as she prepares to live separately from “disgraced” Andrew for the first time in more than 20 years.

The former Duchess of York is expected to move out of Royal Lodge, leaving Andrew, by the end of the month nearly three decades after their divorce.

Andrew, now Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and Sarah were told to vacate the property after losing royal titles and lease on the 30-room mansion.

Speaking on their separation, a source told Hello! Magazine that while Sarah has stood by Andrew through recent years, she is now ready to move forward independently.

They noted that now will she join him at his alleged new home on the Sandringham estate, nor will she stay at Princess Eugenie’s home in Portugal.

"Andrew and Sarah have to move out by January 25. She has stood by him all these years but is now ready to spread her wings,” the source told the publication.

They added, “She won't be moving in with him to the new house on the Sandringham Estate. She won't be moving into Beatrice's Cotswolds home though.

“Eugenie's home in Portugal is a contender while she finds somewhere.”

On their relationship, the insider added, “Andrew has stopped getting newspapers or reading anything. He's in his own bubble.”

“The girls do see him,” they said, adding, “Sarah is still very upset at everything that has happened."