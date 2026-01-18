Meghan Markle to get police protection in UK if travelling with Archie, Lilibet

Archie and Lilibet deserve to see King Charles, and their family

Meghan Markle will likely get taxpayer-based police protection in Britain if the Duchess travels with Archie and Lilibet.

This has been claimed by royal expert Sarah Vine in her article for the Daily Mail.

Sarah writes, "There is only one instance in which it would be acceptable for the taxpayer to foot the bill for Meghan's presence on this island, and that is if she accompanies Lilibet and Archie as they visit their British relatives.”

The expert went on saying, "They deserve to see their family. Archie, believe it or not, is sixth in the line to the throne. The fact that he and Lilibet have not yet met their cousins is plain wrong.

"Otherwise, she can do what every other celebrity does: pay for her own security.

"After all, she can well afford it. It transpired recently, according to calculations based on figures from her own website, that she's sold almost £27million worth of her 'signature fruit spread' in America."

Prince Harry will likely return to his home country with his children if a lengthy court battle results in him winning back his police protection, it is thought.

The California-based royal will soon receive a verdict on plea for automatic armed police protection in UK.

But whether Meghan would join Harry on the visits is the subject of much speculation.