Sun Jan 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
January 27, 2019

The change that wasn’t

Newspost

January 27, 2019

What change has this government bought in our country? What was the new thing that was carried out relating to the Sahiwal incident where an innocent family was killed? Actions speak louder than mere slogans of change. Why does our government think that by announcing monetary compensation they have done their job? Can the three surviving children get their parents back?

I wish we could take steps to bring real change in this country instead of sitting in our comfort zones and claiming to be a patriotic citizen of Naya Pakistan. The incident was a test case for the ruling party which didn’t take any laudable steps. It indulged in ceremonial condemnation and moved on. The country is facing a new problem every other day. We hope that the new government actually works on the idea of Naya Pakistan and takes steps to improve the country’s state.

Hira Jamali

Khairpur Mirs

