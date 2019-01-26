AJK, Bahawalpur play draw in QAT match

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The three-day Quaid-i-Azam Trophy match between AJK and Bahawalpur ended in a draw at the Mirpur (AJK) Stadium Friday.
AJK, however, took first innings lead after bowling out Bahawalpur for 201 in response to 343-5 scored by the hosts.
AJK declared their second innings close at 150-5. In remaining time, Bahawalpur managed 68-3 in their second innings. The opening day of the match was mostly ruined by rain.
Scores in brief: At Mirpur Stadium, AJK: AJK Region 343-5 in 83 overs (Naved Malik 121, Usman Maroof 86, Zohaib Bukhari 45, Babar Khaliq 42 not out, Daniyal Allah Ditta 30 not out; Attaullah 1-38, Kaleem Ullah 1-45) and 150-5 declared in 21 overs (Zohaib Bukhari 32 not out, Farhan Raja 29, Hasnain Shameer 26; Kaleem Ullah 2-58). Bahawalpur Region 201 all out in 70.4 overs (Zeeshanul Haq 50, Attaullah 50, Muhammad Imran Jr. 27; Zohaib Bukhari 5-56, Shadad Majeed 3-53) and 68-3 in 23 overs (Muhammad Shahryar 20; Zohaib Bukhari 2-22). Result: Match drawn.
At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad: Hyderabad Region 272 all out in 79.1 overs (Azeem Ghumman 100, Muhammad Sulaman 51, Umar Jaffri 29; Bilawal Bhatti 4-55, Mansoor Amjad 2-40, Raza Hasan 2-57) and 186-2 in 52.2 overs (Azeem Ghumman 100 not out, Muhammad Sulaman 51, Saad Khan 23 not out, Muhammad Ali 2-26). Sialkot Region 278-7 in 83 overs (Ayaz Tasawar 84 not out, Raza Hasan 47 not out, Abdullah Shafiq 45; Asif Mahmood 4-83). Result: Match drawn.
At NBP Stadium, Karachi: Dera Murad Jamali Region 215 all out in 75 overs (Abid Ali 62, Dawood Khan 57 not out, Aqib Shah 27; Fawad Malook 4-49, Muhammad Bilal 2-36) and 263 all out in 102.4 overs (Dawood Khan 120 not out, Ahmer Aziz 40, Shahbaz Ali 26; Fawad Malook 4-36, Aqib Khan 3-79, Himayat Ali 2-38). Abbottabad Region 343-5 in 83 overs (Aitizaz Habib 107 not out, Adnan Raees 84, Niamatullah 58 not out, Sajjad Ali 49; Talib Hussain 3-94) and 3 for no loss in 1 over. Result: Match drawn.
