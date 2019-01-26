Attack on PTI MPA: Ruckus in Sindh Assembly as Opp not allowed to table condemnation motion

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly witnessed pandemonium on Friday when the opposition forced the speaker to adjourn the session till Monday by resorting to a noisy protest after they were not allowed to present a condemnation motion against an incident of firing that resulted in injury to a PTI legislator.

As soon as the session started in the morning, the leader of the opposition, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, said MPA Ramzan Ghanchi had been injured in firing. He sought suspension of rules for tabling a resolution to condemn the incident.

When Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Kumar opposed the move and Speaker Aga Siraj Durrani also refused to let the opposition present their resolution, opposition lawmakers started chanting slogans against the government and besieged the speaker’s chair.

They chanted “Go Zardari go”, “Lathi Goli Ki Sarkar Nahin Chalegi” and “Ghunda Gardi Nahin Chalegi” and staged a sit-in on the floor of the house.

Refusing to bow before the pressure from the opposition, Speaker Durrani announced the start of the question-answer regarding the prison’s department. However, the opposition did not let anybody hear even a single word by resorting to a noisy protest.

Speaker Durrani tried his best to control the house and said: “If you don’t want to let the house proceed, it is up to you. If you want to walk out, you may do. But I will continue the proceedings of the house as per rules.”

The opposition MPAs however continued chanting slogans, forcing the speaker to adjourn the session for 10 minutes.

On the resumption of the session, opposition legislators resorted to similar tactics again, compelling the speaker to adjourn the processing till Monday morning.