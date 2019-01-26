PM concerned over Pak suspension by FIH

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Inter provincial Coordination (IPC) high-ups communicated Patron- -in-Chief of PHF Prime Minister Imran Khan’s concern and displeasure over Pakistan suspension by FIH and the declining standard of the game to the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) officials who were summoned at Ministry office Friday.

IPC secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani told PHF officials that game declining standard and FIH suspension had sink hockey to new low. “PM is really concerned and upset at the hockey development. It is the PHF that is responsible for this suspension and failing standard of the game,” the IPC secretary told Brig (rtd) Sajjad Khokhar, president PHF.

The News has learn that the PHF president was told in clear terms that the government would have no option but to use its constitutional powers in case of no improvement in near future. “The options are open for the government to take decisions if the standard of hockey remains the same.”

PHF officials blamed Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for not cooperating and contributing in this record fall of the game standard during last three years time.

“The PSB is not providing us with required facilities. Bunda Stadium turf is useless and no efforts are being made to replace it. Hostel rooms are not provided accordingly,” PHF is said to have told secretary IPC. The PSB officials that also included Director General PSB Khaqan Babar said that the PHF had doled out record financial benefits during the last three years to PHF. “Look after game is their job not ours,” one of the officials complained.Brig Khalid kept on complaining on the lack of facilities for the down fall, saying required facilities were not there. Due to Friday prayers, the meeting had to be cut short.