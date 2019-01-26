Bismah named captain for both the formats: Pakistan women team for WI T20s, ODIs named

LAHORE: Star all-rounder Bismah Maroof has been named to lead Pakistan women team in both the both the short formats of the game against West Indies women.

The team was announced by the selection committee, headed by Jalaluddin on Friday for the upcoming T20s and ODIs against the West Indies. Karachi will host the three T20s while Dubai will be the venue of the three ODIs.

The 27-year-old Bismah from Lahore has played 98 ODIs and 92 T20Is in which she has scored 2,329 runs and 1,724 runs, respectively. With her right-arm leg spinners, Bismah has claimed 41 ODI and 35 T20I wickets.

In the ICC women’s ODI rankings, Bismah, formerly of the Kinnaird College Lahore, is the 28th-ranked batter, 59th-ranked bowler and 25th-ranked all-rounder. In the T20I rankings, Bismah sits as the 18th-ranked batter, 69th-ranked bowler and 20th-ranked all-rounder.

Bismah had missed the series against Australia in Kuala Lumpur in the lead up to the ICC Women’s Championship due to an injury, and though she featured in the ICC Women’s World T20 in the Caribbean last year, the side was led by Javeria Khan.

“It’s always a privilege to be appointed captain of your country. But to be named captain in a home series against a tough side like the West Indies, that too when international cricket is making a steady return to Pakistan, is a huge honour,” said Bismah.

“I want to thank the West Indies women’s cricket team for agreeing to visit Karachi. This visit will help them see and understand the passion for cricket in Pakistan. We have great friends in the West Indies women’s team, and this relationship and respect will only strengthen now,” Bismah added.

Pakistan women’s team for T20s: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Irum Javed, Javeria Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Nida Dar, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper), Omaima Sohail.

Pakistan women’s team for ICC Women’s Championship ODIs: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Saba Nazir, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper), Omaima Sohail.