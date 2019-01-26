Consultation over women harassment

Lahore: The name of the Sexual Harassment at Workplace Act should be amended to “Protection against Sexual Harassment Act.”

It was stated at a roundtable consultation on the roadblocks to implementation of the Act organised by the Asma Jahangir Legal Aid Cell. The participants said the criteria for appointing Ombudsperson for the harassment cases should be uniform and the person should have legal background. Federal Ombudsperson Ms. Kashmala Tariq, who was the keynote speaker, stated that no woman was safe even those belonging to the legal fraternity. Ms. Tariq said that there was a dire need to change the perception towards the victims who come forth with their complaints. Ms. Fauzia Waqar, Ms Anees Haroon, law makers Ms. Bushra Anjum Butt, Ms. Uzma Kardar, Ms. Sadia Sohail recommended that there should be sexual harassment committees in the National Assembly.

148 arrested: Model Town Division, in a crackdown, claimed to have arrested 148 criminals. The police also seized 14 pistols, more than 04kg charas and 161 litre liquor.