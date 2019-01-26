CDC mission assesses ways to strengthen routine immunization

Islamabad: A high-level mission from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC, Atlanta), which was visiting Pakistan from January 21-24, has carried out a needs assessment to determine what additional technical support could be offered to Pakistan in the planning and implementation of routine immunization.

The mission, during a meeting with Minister for National Health Services Aamer Mehmod Kiani held in-depth discussions about capacity needs for routine immunization at the country level. Sharing the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Kiani said that the strengthening of the health system, with a specific focus on preventive and primary healthcare, is a key priority area of the government. We are making all-out efforts to improve the immunization system and service delivery for increasing coverage and reaching all eligible children. This step will take us towards achieving universal health coverage,” Kiani stated.

The mission also met representatives of EPI, WHO, UNICEF and relevant US mission stakeholders to conduct landscape analysis of in-country partners and Pakistan to determine the specific focus of technical support needed by the country. The mission members include Dr. William Schluter, Director Global Immunization Division, CDC; Virginia Swezy, Deputy Director, CDC; and Ahmed Liban, Country Director, CDC Pakistan.

Pakistan is one of the 6 priority countries for strengthening of routine immunization and CDC has resolved to provide in-country technical support to EPI. The aim of the mission includes subsequent implementation of a CDC technical assistance plan that will help achieve EPI’s goals of increased coverage and improved quality of routine immunization programmes in Pakistan.