Murad furious over Shahbaz calling Imran ‘selected PM’

ISLAMABAD: The opposition Thursday lodged protest in the National Assembly during the speech of Minister for Communication Murad Saeed when he criticised them for protest during the speech of Finance Minister Asad Umar a day earlier.

Minister for Communication Murad Saeed come hard on Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif for calling Imran Khan “sleeted prime minister”

saying that a selected prime minister is the person who was made finance minister and prime minister after formation of the IJI (Islami Jamhoori Ittehad).

The opposition members were waiving the agenda of the day demanding that the agenda be taken up first.

At the start of the session, presiding chairperson Munaza Hasan, who was chairing the session in the absence of the speaker, gave the floor to Murad Saeed who started his speech by coming hard on the opposition for lodging protest during Asad Umar’s speech.

The opposition gathered at the dice of the speaker and tore the copies of agenda. Murad Saeed said the opposition leader did not have any argument on the finance bill, so he called the elected prime minister of Pakistan a selected prime minister. He said the leader of the opposition was in Kot Lakhpat Jail after allegations were proved against him.

Murad Saeed said when the previous prime minister went to Qatar, he brought letters from that country, while when an elected prime minister was in Qatar, he addressed Pakistanis there. The minister said the JIT of Model Town has declared Shahbaz Sharif and Rana Sanaullah responsible for the incident. He said the opposition does not have the courage to listen to the stance of the government. Coming hard on the PPP, Murad Saeed said Asif Ali Zardari says he will teach politics to the PTI.

“Forgive us for Allah’s sake. Teach Bilawal instead of us, who is accidental chairman of the party,” he said.

He said children in Sindh are dying due to hunger and non-availability of water. “At least 12,000 Sindh police personnel are involved in criminal activities,” he alleged. He said the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was saying that the country was drowning, but he forgot to see the condition of Sindh which the PPP has destroyed in the last 10 years of its rule. “We will take every penny back from the looters,” he said, adding, “Those who shot people in Model Town will be jailed. Pakistan will make progress. Stop us if you can!”

Murad Saeed said the US used to make demands of ‘do more’ during the previous governments, but now when Imran Khan has taken charge, the US is asking for Pakistan’s assistance. Following the speech of Murad Saeed in the National Assembly, Aliya Kamran of the MMA on a point of order said the government deliberately gave the floor to Murad Saeed to bulldoze the agenda of the day. “How the House could be run through this kind of act,” she said. Aliya said Murad Saeed was an ill-mannered person who did not know how to talk. Later, Speaker Asad Qaiser came and tackled the situation with running the agenda of the National Assembly.