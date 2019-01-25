‘Blackest day of Pakistan hockey’: FIH suspension, outcome of total mismanagement, says Saeed Khan

ISLAMABAD: Saeed Khan, head coach of unlucky Pakistan team, that was suspended by International Hockey Federation (FIH) termed the decision as the worst-ever and the automatic outcome of total mismanagement.

Talking to The News here in Rawalpindi, Saeed Khan said he was totally surprised to see Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) in financial crisis at this point of time. “Only last month, the PHF had claimed that it had received Rs 120 million from the Sindh Government. Where that amount has gone? There was no important thing to do than to see your team competing in the inaugural Pro League. I am surprised to see PHF sending request to FIH for their inability to play the early part of the Pro League. I think mere Rs 20 million would have been enough to take this trip and to save our hockey.”

The 1994 World Cup winning team coach Saeed Khan said that the FIH suspension was a result of total mismanagement in PHF. “Why gravity of situation was not realized well in time. Here I have my reservations on the government slow decision making power. The government or the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) should have conducted forensic audit at earliest to know the reality.”

Saeed Khan called on the government to conduct early forensic audit of each and every penny the PHF has spent during the last four years.

“Every receipt no matter how heavy or of low the amount is should be judged and audited through forensic method. It is very important to judge the reality and logic behind spending even a penny during the last four to five years. This way we would be in a position to know as where the amount has gone.”

Recalling his recent stint with the national women team, he said he was the one who kept tight check on spending during off shore tour. “I returned almost 15 thousand dollars and kept a tight check on all the spending while on an away tour. You need to spend every penny by utmost honesty in an effort to see country’s hockey taking gains internationally.”

Saeed who now resides in France with his family said he left all his activities half way in Parris and rushed to Pakistan to train the team. “I was assured that there were enough money to take the tour. Now when the team was about to depart the PHF wrote a request to FIH and in the process got the team suspended.”

He maintained it was the blackest day in hockey history. “As a former international hockey player and coach of World Cup winning team I never have even dreamt of Pakistan suspension in any international event. I think today is the blackest day in Pakistan hockey history. I am not sure whether we would be in position to get out of this trauma in months and years to come. Shockingly the national game hockey has been dragged to such a low level by incompetent people,” he said without naming anyone.