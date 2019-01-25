All the President’s men: on parade with India’s elite bodyguards

NEW DELHI: They are members of the most elite regiment in the Indian Army, handpicked by height and heritage from a pool of thousands and bedecked in the finest regalia.

The President’s Bodyguard, a 200-strong cavalry unit, have for centuries been assigned to India’s uppermost VIPs, from British viceroys to modern-day heads of state. Today, the mounted regiment flank President Ram Nath Kovind on ceremonial occasions, most notably the Republic Day parade where they march at the very head of India’s armed forces.

Every January 26 in New Delhi, the horsemen — draped in fine red coats, golden sashes and resplendent turbans — escort the president to the stage and give the order for the national anthem to begin. “It is the most proud moment for me as the commandant,” said Colonel Dhiraj Chengappa, who leads the regiment.

Attended by world leaders and beamed across the nation of 1.25 billion, the parade showcases India’s military might and is the premier state event of the year. Only the most elite troops — sourced exclusively from India’s traditional warrior castes — make the cut. Despite the title, the bodyguards are not charged with protecting the president. His security detail is provided by Delhi police.

But the pride, pomp and prestige of the regiment still commands enormous respect, and intrigue. In December, more than 10,000 people applied for just nine vacancies in the mounted unit. Successful candidates must be at least six feet (1.82 metres) tall, boast a pleasing physical appearance and carry an impeccable professional reputation.