Basant won’t be allowed this year, LHC informed

LAHORE: The Punjab government Thursday informed the Lahore High Court that no permission would be granted to kite-flying or Basant Festival during the upcoming spring season. However, it will take a balanced and well-thought decision to permit the activity in the future.

At the outset of the hearing of petitions against the government’s plan to allow the activity, a provincial law officer furnished a report before the court of Justice Shakilur Rehman Khan, arguing the government decided not to permit the kite-flying for the spring season 2019. He pointed out that the government in past thought it appropriate to impose a complete ban on kite-flying in order to save lives and properties of the citizens.

“If there is a ban what action has been taken against the violators?” Justice Khan asked the law officer and added as to why the government did not take action unless there was a loss of life.

“However, since Basant is a recognised festival and taken as cultural activity in the city of Lahore and other parts of the province, besides undeniable economic activity nourishing a large number of families associated with the profession of kite manufacturing, the government is actively considering different options with one obvious choice to introduce fresh legislation on the subject containing stringent measures and effective regulatory framework fully guaranteeing the safety of human life and property, after consultation with all the stakeholders,” said the report.

It stated that the government will take a balanced and well-thought decision to permit the kite-flying in future after reaching the consensus with the stakeholders and formulation of regulatory regime duly envisaged by the new enactment with special focus on promotion of social and economic activities for the people of the province in a very peaceful manner with complete assurance to safety of human life and property. The law officer assured the court that zero-tolerance will be shown against the violators of the ban.

The judge disposed of the petitions and directed the government to adopt all protective measures if it ever decides to permit the kite-flying in future. Earlier, Advocates Safdar Shaheen Pirzada and Sheraz Zaka appeared on behalf of the petitioners. They pleaded that the kite-flying had become a bloody sport and it should not be allowed at any cost.

They asked the court to restrain the government from allowing kite-flying or celebration of Basant festival and to also declare null and void Section 4(1) and 4-B of Prohibition of Kite-Flying Ordinance 2001, which empowered the government to permit kite-flying.