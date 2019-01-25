Dominant Australia in charge against Sri Lanka

BRISBANE: Some fine pace bowling from Jhye Richardson and Pat Cummins put a dominant Australia firmly in charge after the first day of the day-night Test against Sri Lanka in Brisbane on Thursday.

Newcomer Richardson took three wickets and Cummins four as the home side dismissed Sri Lanka for just 144.Australian opener Marcus Harris then batted assuredly to finish on 40 not out at the close of play as the home side finished the day 72 for two.

Australia lost opener Joe Burns on 15 during the difficult night session to a fine outswinger from Suranga Lakmal, while Usman Khawaja (11) chopped on a ball from off-spinner Dilruwan Perera 10 minutes before the close.

Sri Lankan captain Dinesh Chandimal earlier won the toss and elected to bat first on a hot and humid Brisbane afternoon but the visitors were forced to battle hard against the Australian attack.

The 22-year-old Richardson bowled with real pace and found just enough movement to trouble the Sri Lankans, who struggled to come to terms with the bouncy Gabba wicket.Richardson, who only came into the side after Josh Hazlewood was ruled out with injury, had figures of 3-26 to lead an impressive Australian display with the ball. Pat Cummins chimed in to clean up the tail, finishing with 4-39.

The only Sri Lankan batsman to show any resistance was wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella, who was not out on 42 at the break after a combination of resolute defence with some audacious attacking shots.

The Sri Lankans began cautiously and moved the score to 26 before Lahiru Thirimanne on 12 tried to drive Cummins, only to edge a comfortable catch to Marnus Labuschagne at third slip.

Richardson was impressive in his first spell in Test cricket, hitting the pads of the Sri Lankan openers numerous times. He was finally rewarded with the wicket of Chandimal, well caught by a diving Joe Burns at second slip to leave the visitors at 31 for two.The Brisbane Test is the first of a two-match series against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka won toss

Sri Lanka 1st Innings

D Karunaratne c Paine b Lyon 24

L Thirimanne c Labuschagne b Cummins 12

*D Chandimal c Burns b Richardson 5

K Mendis b Richardson 14

R Silva c Paine b Cummins 9

D de Silva c Paine b Richardson 5

†N Dickwella c Patterson b Cummins 64

D Perera c Labuschagne b Starc 1

S Lakmal c Labuschagne b Starc 7

D Chameera c Patterson b Cummins 0

L Kumara not out 0

Extras (nb2, w1) 3

Total (all out, 56.4 overs) 144

Fall: 1-26, 2-31, 3-54, 4-58, 5-66, 6-91, 7-102, 8-106, 9-144, 10-144

Bowling: Starc 12-2-41-2, Richardson 14-5-26-3, Cummins 14.4-3-39-4, Lyon 16-3-38-1

Australia 1st Innings

M Harris not out 40

J Burns c Mendis b Lakmal 15

U Khawaja b Perera 11

N Lyon not out 0

Extras (3lb, 1w, 2nb) 6

Total (2 wickets, 25 overs) 72

Fall: 1-37, 2-72

To bat: M Labuschagne, T Head, K Patterson, *†T Paine, P Cummins, M Starc, J Richardson

Bowling: Lakmal 9-3-27-1, Kumara 6-0-24-0, Chameera 7-1-14-0, Perera 3-2-4-1

Umpires: Richard Illingworth (England) and Marais Erasmus (South Africa). TV umpire: Michael Gough (England). Match referee: Javagal Srinath (India)