Rules for officials with dual nationality to be amended

ISLAMABAD: In the light of the Supreme Court decision in the Suo Motu case (3) 2018, the government has decided to amend the rules and regulations for government officials holding dual nationality, it is learnt.

According to sources, work on evolving the new policy has started, and the attorney general of Pakistan has written a letter to the establishment division, the law and justice ministry, four provincial chief secretaries, chairmen of NADRA and NAB, prime minister’s principal secretary, registrars of all high courts and the secretaries of the national and provincial assemblies to start implementation of the apex court decision.

The letter has proposed preparation of a negative list of sensitive posts relating to national interest where dual nationals would not be appointed. The letter has advised careful study of the court’s decision, underlining the need for appropriate use of discretion for administrative policy. Under the decision, the federal government shall provide guiding principles for use of powers given by the Section 14 (3) of the Pakistan Citizenship Act.

The letter says that though the Constitution, Category-A citizens have no restriction on joining Service of Pakistan, they can get jobs in autonomous, semi-autonomous federal and provincial departments.

However, in state laws restriction can be put on the tenure of the job; according to the rules and regulations. The letter directed the interior ministry, DG Immigration and Passport, Nadra and Board of Investment to review their procedures and practice for employing persons holding dual nationality. They should also issue visas and work permits to Pakistan Origin Card (POC) holders.

Dual nationals working in the country without visas and work permits should apply for these documents. The interior ministry should decide on these applications within two months.