Thu Jan 24, 2019
Measures in mini-budget hailed

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
January 24, 2019

PESHAWAR: Former chairman Standing Committee of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Ahmad Jawad has welcomed the measures taken in the mini-budget including the lifting of the ban to purchase vehicles on non-filers and removing the embargo of tax on withdrawal of the amount starting from Rs50,000.

The measures, he said, also includes the abolition of super tax on non-banking companies as well as on duty on agriculture sector research and development, which has been reduced from 17 percent to 5percent on all diesel engines that are utilised in agriculture. He added that reduction in the tax on small marriage halls is also a good step that would benefit the common man.

