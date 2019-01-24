Rain, fog affect trains schedule

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Rain and fog has affected the scheduled of different Lahore and Karachi bound trains. According to Pakistan Railways, Karakoram Express 42-Down will leave for Karachi from Lahore on 9pm instead of its scheduled timings that is 4pm. Karachi Express 16-Down will leave for Karachi from Lahore Railway Station on 10:30pm instead of its routine time which is 5pm. Similarly, Business Express 304-Down will leave for Karachi on 6:30 pm instead of its routine timing which is 3pm.
