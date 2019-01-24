JI forms body on 2018 elections defeat

LAHORE: JI has set up a review commission to find out the reasons behind its poor performance in the 2018 election and to evolve suggestions for a future line of action to restore JI’s old strength in the parliament.

JI naib ameer and head of the review commission on electoral defeat Asadullah Bhutto chaired the first meeting of the commission at Mansoora here on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Sardar Zafar Husain (Secretary), Maulana Abdul Haq Hashmi (deputy Secretary), Dr Tariq Saleem and Dr Ataur Rahman as members.

The meeting decided to visit central Punjab on February 7 to 9, northern Punjab on February 1oa and 11, Balochistan on February 16 and Sindh on February 17 and 18. Speaking at the meeting, Asadullah Bhutto said the formation of the commission proved that JI was an Islamic and democratic party which was always ready to acknowledge its weaknesses and review its policies and line of action in order to make amends.