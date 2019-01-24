PCJCCI celebrates Chinese new year

LAHORE: Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) has initiated celebrations of Chinese new year by holding B2B meetings with Shandong trade delegation led by Zang Zongjhun, second counsel from the Department of Industry and Information of the province, a statement said on Wednesday.

The visiting delegation comprised of 10 renowned Chinese companies of Shandong province, including Shandong Jinqilin Company Limited, Yuhong New Pigment Company, Hongong Group, Weihai Antai Electronic Refrigeration Equipment Company, and Shindaya International Trade Company, it added.

The areas of interests included auto parts (especial for brake pads & brake materials), electronic refrigeration, optoelectronic communication cable industry, organic pigments, hardware and weighting instruments, etc.