close
Thu Jan 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 24, 2019

PCJCCI celebrates Chinese new year

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
January 24, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) has initiated celebrations of Chinese new year by holding B2B meetings with Shandong trade delegation led by Zang Zongjhun, second counsel from the Department of Industry and Information of the province, a statement said on Wednesday.

The visiting delegation comprised of 10 renowned Chinese companies of Shandong province, including Shandong Jinqilin Company Limited, Yuhong New Pigment Company, Hongong Group, Weihai Antai Electronic Refrigeration Equipment Company, and Shindaya International Trade Company, it added.

The areas of interests included auto parts (especial for brake pads & brake materials), electronic refrigeration, optoelectronic communication cable industry, organic pigments, hardware and weighting instruments, etc.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business