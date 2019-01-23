France, Germany sign new treaty to tackle EU crisis

AACHEN, Germany: France and Germany Tuesday signed a new friendship treaty to deepen their alliance at a time of crisis for the EU, drawing fire from the far right whom President Emmanuel Macron slapped down for "spreading lies" about the pact.

Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel inked the accord to deepen ties as Britain prepares to leave the European Union and tensions are rising with populist leaders in the bloc.

The treaty pledges stronger political, economic and defence ties and restates the countries´ commitment to the European Union.

The document has come under attack from the far right, which accuses the pair of signing away their countries´ sovereignty.

The leader of France´s National Rally, Marine Le Pen, accused Macron of "an act that borders on treason".

And a co-chief of Germany´s far-right AfD party, Alexander Gauland, charged Paris and Berlin were seeking to create a "super EU" within the European Union.

"We as populists insist that one first takes care of one´s own country," said Gauland. "We don´t want Macron to renovate his country with German money." Macron condemned the allegations.

"Those who forget the value of French-German reconciliation are making themself accomplices of the crimes of the past," he said. "Those who... spread lies are hurting the same people they are pretending to defend by seeking to repeat our history."