Plan to build sports facilities at tehsil level

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar revealed that Sports Board Punjab is planning to build sports facilities in such tehsils where sports facilities have not yet been provided; he said this while addressing a high profile meeting of Divisional and District Sports Officers at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

The meeting was convened to discuss the sports development schemes, SBP’s 7-game U-16 Coaching Camp and future sports events in the province. All the DSOs gave detailed briefing about the ongoing sports development schemes and existing sports facilities in their respective divisions.

The meeting was attended by Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Special Initiative Anees Sheikh, Deputy Directors Rauf Bajwa, Tariq Wattoo, Shahid Nizami, Director PMU Akram Soban, Divisional Sports Officer Lahore Nadeem Qaiser, Multan DSO Rana Nadeem Anjum, Rawalpindi DSO Malik Waqar and other divisional and district sports officers of the province.

Addressing the meeting, DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar asked the DSOs to identify 3 to 6 acres land closer to city in all such tehsils where Sports Board Punjab or Punjab Sports Department don’t have any land. “In this regard a letter from Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob has been written to concerned Deputy Commissioners to find the required land”.

Sarwar said: “SBP will construct sports playfields in various tehsils of the province and these sports facilities will include playground with boundary wall, basketball court, badminton court, squash court, pavilion and jogging track etc”.

Sarwar expressed his satisfaction over the completion of SBP’s 7-Game U-16 Coaching and Training Camp. “SBP’s 7-Game U-16 Coaching and Training Camp is a future building activity and the Punjab province will gain dozens of talented young players after this coaching campaign”.

Sarwar directed all the coaches to prepare performance evaluation reports of all athletes so that the names of talented players can be recommended to different sports associations and federations.