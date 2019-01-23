Israel, US test ballistic missile interceptor

JERUSALEM: The Israeli and US defence ministries said Tuesday they had successfully tested ballistic missile interceptors deployed at Israeli airbases. The tests came a day after the latest deadly exchange of fire between Israel and Iranian forces operating in Syria. The Arrow 3 interceptor system, designed to shoot down missiles above the atmosphere, was deployed at air force bases across Israel two years ago. An Israeli defence ministry statement said Tuesday that the system's radars had detected the target, a replica missile launched from central Israel.