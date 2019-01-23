close
Wed Jan 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 23, 2019

Rupee weakens

Business

The rupee ended weaker against the dollar in the local currency market on Tuesday, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 138.93 against the greenback, compared with the previous closing of 138.83. The rupee-dollar dealings largely remained quiet and range-bound.

In the open market too, the rupee fell and closed at 139.40 to the dollar, compared with Monday's closing of 139.30.

