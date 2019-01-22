close
Tue Jan 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 22, 2019

Police patrolling increased

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
January 22, 2019

NANKANA SAHIB: DPO M Naveed has said that it is the top priority of police to protect the life and property of the masses.

Talking to journalists at his office here on Monday, he said that he had ordered the SHOs and the in-charge police posts of the district to ensure Thikri Pehra in their respective areas after meeting with the lumberdars and influential of the area.

He said that patrolling had been increased on main and link roads of the district. “Cooperation of the public is pivotal to eliminate the crimes.

