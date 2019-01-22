close
Tue Jan 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 22, 2019

Woman killed by her brothers

Islamabad

Islamabad: A woman was killed by her brothers after firing here at ‘Mira Badian’ in sector G-12, a police spokesman said on Monday.

He said that 24-year old Raheela Bibi belonging to Peshawar married to Zahoor Khan following which her family members got angry with her. Her brothers Sher Rehman, Khan Rehman and Riaz came to her house in G-12 and opened fire on her and her husband.

She died on the spot while her husband got injured. The body has been shifted to PIMS while Zahoor Khan is under treatment there. Ramana Police have registered the case and raids are being conducted to arrest the accused.

