Fake lady doctor sent to prison

PESHAWAR: A local court on Monday sent on 14 days judicial remand a nurse who was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for allegedly faking as a gynecologist and performing surgeries.

Judicial Magistrate Peshawar, Ijazur Rehman, sent the accused, a former nurse to Central Prison Peshawar on 14 days judicial remand.

The FIA registered a case against the former nurse for deceiving patients and posing as gynecologist working at a public sector hospital and doing even surgeries at the clinic. The FIA arrested her from a private medical centre situated at Dabgari Garden.

In the preliminary investigation, the FIA claimed that she had opened her clinic in the Khyber Medical Centre and was posing as senior gynecologist of Lady Reading Hospital and was deceiving the innocent women patients.

The FIA revealed in the inquiry report that the accused lady had also did several operations in the clinic and played with the lives of patients. The FIA officials produced the accused before the court and sought her physical remand for further investigation in the case. However, the court sent the accused to the prison.