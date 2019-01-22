close
Tue Jan 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
January 22, 2019

Fake lady doctor sent to prison

National

BR
Bureau report
January 22, 2019

PESHAWAR: A local court on Monday sent on 14 days judicial remand a nurse who was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for allegedly faking as a gynecologist and performing surgeries.

Judicial Magistrate Peshawar, Ijazur Rehman, sent the accused, a former nurse to Central Prison Peshawar on 14 days judicial remand.

The FIA registered a case against the former nurse for deceiving patients and posing as gynecologist working at a public sector hospital and doing even surgeries at the clinic. The FIA arrested her from a private medical centre situated at Dabgari Garden.

In the preliminary investigation, the FIA claimed that she had opened her clinic in the Khyber Medical Centre and was posing as senior gynecologist of Lady Reading Hospital and was deceiving the innocent women patients.

The FIA revealed in the inquiry report that the accused lady had also did several operations in the clinic and played with the lives of patients. The FIA officials produced the accused before the court and sought her physical remand for further investigation in the case. However, the court sent the accused to the prison.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan