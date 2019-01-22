close
Tue Jan 22, 2019
Peace body member dies in road accident

OC
Our Correspondent
January 22, 2019

LANDIKOTAL: A member of the peace committee was killed and two others sustained injuries when their car fell into a gorge in Zeyaray area of Landikotal tehsil in Khyber tribal district, sources said on Monday.

They said that Anwar, a member of the local peace committee Tauheedul Islam, was killed while Abdul Manan and Raqeeb sustained injuries after their car fell into a deep ravine due to over-speeding.

Soon after the incident, line officer Swalzar Afridi along with a contingent of Khassadars rushed to the scene and retrieved the dead and rescued the injured. They shifted the body to his ancestral village.

