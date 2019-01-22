Nafees Zakaria assumes charge as Pak HC to UK

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Mohammad Nafees Zakaria arrived in London on Monday and assumed the charge of the office of the High Commissioner for Pakistan to the United Kingdom.
According to a press release, Zakaria’s diplomatic career spans over three decades. Prior to his current assignment, he was serving as the High Commissioner for Pakistan to Malaysia. Besides serving on various diplomatic assignments in Abu Dhabi, Jakarta and Bangkok, Zakaria also served as the Deputy High Commissioner in London and Consul General for Pakistan in Toronto.
At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nafees Zakaria served at several positions including Director General (South Asia and Saarc), Director General (Europe), Additional Foreign Secretary and the spokesperson. The high commissioner holds degree in BE (Electronics) and did Masters in International Relations.
