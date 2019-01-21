JAC calls for recovery of 298 acres of QAU land

ISLAMABAD: Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) on Sunday issued a comprehensive fact sheet on illegally occupied QAU land.

The committee comprising QAU Alumni Association, Academic Staff Association and officers/employees of QAU says an area of 1709 acres, 4 kanals and 12 marlas, was acquired by Capital Development Authority (CDA) in 1967-72 for University of Islamabad, (now Quaid-i-Azam University).

The said area was allotted by CDA to the University on full payment and it was handed over to the University according to a map, provided by CDA vide letter No.CDA/PLD-15(12)66/516 dated 26th January 1967.

As per the CDA report submitted in Supreme Court and minutes of the recent meeting held on 15th January 2010 at QAU Islamabad also endorsed the legal claim of QAU over 1709 acres of the land.

The report of Survey of Pakistan (SOP) dated 29/09/2017, indicates that the land inside the boundary line of the University is 1557.12 acres against the allocated 1709 acres with shortfall of 152 acres. The land of 1557.12 Acres also includes the 298 acres of land in custody of the illegal occupants.

The University administration has requested CDA and local administration, a number of times, for on-ground demarcation, provision of vacant possession of University land, for evacuation of all the illegal occupants/encroachers and for completion of its deficient land but no fruitful action has been taken so far.

Sharing the names of 11 villages which have been encroached, the document mentions that total 298 acres of QAU land has been occupied illegally.

The villages include Dhoke Ghangi, Kot Hathial, Jhang Bagial, Dhoke Bajran, Sihalian, Mohra Shah Wali, Parri, Jabbi and Afghani.

The JAC says the illegal occupants have become chronic threat to the security and development projects and always resists any new construction on the university 's own land. The construction of Buildings of Academic Block-I and Students Hostels No.11-12 under the PSDP Projects remain suspended for years due to intervention and stay at lower courts of the illegal occupants.

It says the illegal occupation over 298 acres of QAU land has become major hindrance to cater the growing needs of more than 12,000 enrolled QAU students.

The JAC says the National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education & Professional Training showed its deep concern on the illegal encroachment of the QAU land and behavior of concerned government departments during its visit to QAU on 30/05/2018 and directed all concerned to take necessary measures against all illegal encroachers.

The committee suggested that as per latest report by Survey of Pakistan, concrete measures should be undertaken by the federal government to ensure handing over 1709 acres of land to QAU so that it may meet growing needs of its students.

It says the concerned departments including CDA, ICT/Local administration and Police authorities should co-operate with the university in the long standing issues of its land through complete removal of illegal encroachments over 298 acres.

It says the current anti-encroachment drive initiative by federal government should be continued till complete removal of illegal occupations.