Mon Jan 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 21, 2019

PTI workers hold demo against Punjab Police, CTD

Peshawar

BAHAWALPUR: Scores of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf tehsil Haroonabad chapter workers staged a demonstration and took out a protest rally to condemn the Sahiwal tragedy and demanded the immediate removal of the CTD Head and conducting an impartial probe of this brutal act. The protesters were holding the banners and placards against the CTD and police. They marched on the city roads and chanted slogans against the CTD and Punjab Police in front of the municipal committee Haroonabad.

BAR ASSOCIATIONS TO OBSERVE STRIKE TODAY: Lahore High Court Bahawalpur bench Bar Association strongly condemned the Sahiwal tragedy and termed it a fake encounter by the CTD, in which innocent members of a family were killed by the CTD personnel. They prayed for the departed souls. The lawyers will observe strike on Monday (today) against the incident. District bar associations of Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahimyar Khan will also observe a full day strike in this regard.

