‘UNSC has responsibility towards Kashmir issue’

Islamabad : The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Ms. Maria Fernanda Espinosa has said that the UN Security Council (UNSC) has a responsibility towards Kashmir dispute and most importantly the conflicts need to be resolved by the parties involved through political will and constructive dialogue.

In an interview distinguished Ecuadorian politician and diplomat who is on five day maiden trip to Pakistan called for peaceful resolution of all conflicts including Kashmir. She maintained that Kashmir is a longstanding dispute and its solution calls for dialogue. She stressed for resolution of conflicts, saying it is important to bring relief in the lives of the people who suffer from them.

Ms Maria said that the role of the UN is to work towards preventing conflicts and sustaining peace and development in the world. She said, “We follow with greater attention the hotspots especially in terms of the conflicts that affect the rights of the people and the development.” The UN General Assembly president to a query about womenfolk said that a lot of improvement is visible in Pakistan as several women are holding high level positions in the country. They have strong voices in public opinion, she said. She referred to Pakistan's permanent representative (PR) to the United Nations Ambassador Dr Maleeha Lodhi, and said that Pakistan’s envoy is one of the strongest voices at the UN headquarters. She said Ambassador Lodhi is a great advocate for position Pakistan has on various international issues and its agenda on sustainable development goals.

Pakistan is such a beautiful country which has so much diversity and so much to show to the world, she said.

Ms. Maria Fernanda Espinosa said Pakistan's contribution in the war on terrorism is an example. She said Pakistan has waged a successful and sustained effort against terrorism and its anti-terror efforts have been recognised by the international community.

Ms. Maria said Pakistan's overall role in regional peace and security is commendable. It is playing a very constructive role in Afghan peace process. Peace in Afghanistan is also beneficial for Pakistan. She appreciated the way Pakistan generously hosted millions of Afghan refugees over the last several decades as over two million Afghan refugees are still living in Pakistan. This, she said, speaks volume about Pakistan's commitment to peace and security and the international law.

Responding to a question, Ms. Maria pointed out that Pakistan is amongst the most important contributors to the UN peacekeeping missions and we really recognise and respect the contribution made by the country in our peace keeping operations across the world. She said it also reflects Pakistan's commitment to the UN and peace and security.

She expressed the confidence that Pakistan will continue to be supportive of our peace keeping operations. Pakistan is a very strong and reliable partner of the UN and of the multilateralism system, she added.

Apart from her peace keeping contributions, both Pakistan and the United Nations have a very good working relationship. She said that UN country team in Pakistan is working with government in its endeavours to fight poverty and inequalities.

Ms. Maria said that the UN is the body that represents all the one hundred and ninety three states. The UNGA is the policy setting body for the international laws and it is the most democratic body because every state either small or big, are equally represented in it.

She said according to the UN charter, our efforts are focused towards fighting poverty, inequalities and ensure implementation of the sustainable development goals. She said she is very committed to making the work of UN General Assembly more efficient and more relevant and closer to the people we serve.