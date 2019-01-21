178 fake number plates found in crackdown on pillion riders

More than 31,000 pillion riders in Karachi have been checked by the police in their crackdown against suspicious motorcyclists, according to the Sindh police’s performance report issued on Sunday.

The spokesman for the Sindh police said the performance of all the police districts was reviewed, adding that the Sukkur Range and the Dadu SSP were declared first and they were awarded Rs100,000 and an appreciation certificate. He said the Hyderabad and Shaheed Benazirabad ranges stood second and third.

In the Sukkur Range 516,969 pillion riders were checked, and the police found that 3,415 motorcycles bore no number plates, 3,873 carried the Applied for Registration (AFR) ones, 3,126 had police colour plates, 546 bore fake ones and 3,186 were plying the roads on open letters.

The numbers of pillion riders checked in the Hyderabad and Shaheed Benazirabad ranges were 33,268 and 36,858 respectively. As for Karachi, it has been distributed in the East, West and South ranges.

In the South Range 12,396 pillion riders were checked, and the police found that 232 motorcycles bore no number plates, 3,459 had plates on one side, 634 carried the AFR ones, 436 had police colour plates, 17 bore fake ones and 2,198 were plying the roads on open letters.

In the East Range 12,819 pillion riders were checked, and the police found that 228 motorcycles bore no number plates, 2,403 had plates on one side, 978 carried the AFR ones, 55 had police colour plates, 159 bore fake ones and 1,454 were plying the roads on open letters.

In the West Range 6,212 pillion riders were checked, and the police found that 235 motorcycles bore no number plates, 2,059 had plates on one side, 363 carried the AFR ones, 243 had police colour plates, two bore fake ones and 220 were plying the roads on open letters.

Around three weeks ago Sindh police chief IGP Dr Kaleem Imam had directed his subordinates to carry out a “campaign against criminals using bikes”. The range police were directed to conduct snap checking at various locations and timings and rigorously search the riders if two young or middle-aged men were seen on a motorcycle, especially when they were wearing helmets or dust masks.