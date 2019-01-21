Taliban may be represented by Pakistan, says Ghani

KABUL: President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has said that the government would talk with Pakistan if the Taliban group is being represented by Pakistan or any other regional country.

He made the remarks after registering as presidential runner in the headquarters of the Independent Election Commission on Sunday afternoon.

“Taliban have two options; to be represented Pakistan and other regional countries, or they should represent themselves as Afghans,” President Ghani said, adding that the Afghan government would negotiate with Pakistan if the Taliban are being represented by Pakistan.

President Ghani also added that the Taliban should return to home if the group prefers a return as Afghans. The latest remarks by President Ghani came amid ongoing efforts to launch direct peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban group.

However, the Taliban group has so far refused to participate in direct talks with the government emphasising that the group prefers direct negotiations with the United States mainly focusing on complete withdrawal of the foreign forces.