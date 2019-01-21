Cyclists remain in critical condition

KARACHI: Cyclists Zeeshan Ali and Waheed Ahmed who had got severely injured in a road accident the other day are still in critical condition, a senior official of Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) told ‘The News’ on Sunday.

“Waheed has been put on ventilator while Zeeshan is also in emergency at the General Hospital, Lahore,” the official said.Both received critical injuries when their cycles collided with a truck amid thick fog near Sheikhupura when they were going from Lahore to Faisalabad as per their routine long training the other day.

‘The News’ learnt that after the accident Waheed himself contacted 1122 and also called a friend before falling unconscious. Both were taken to Sheikhupura hospital in unconscious condition but the doctors referred them to General Hospital, Lahore, because of seriousness of their injuries, the source said.

Zeeshan has received serious head injury. Waheed’s one arm was broken while he also sustained back injuries, said the source, who is in hospital with the riders.Zeeshan is Pakistan’s team member, having visited with the national squad Thailand, Japan and Sri Lanka and featured in the Asian Cycling Championships.

Waheed is a promising rider and has claimed two gold medals in national road race competitions. Waheed is the fastest rider of the country, his team’s source told this correspondent.Both are from Faisalabad and represent Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) at national level.

A PCF official said that it had approached the hospital administration through its president and hopefully the national heroes would get good treatment. A source, who is at the hospital with the riders, was disappointed at the way national heroes were treated. “Cricket is the only game which is respected here. We always feel embarrassed when we say to someone that we are national riders,” said the source, who has rendered meritorious services for Pakistan’s cycling and is still attached with the sport. “Both are precious riders and they should be supported by the government in their treatment. They are in critical condition and need top quality treatment,” the source said.