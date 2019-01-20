Rural sanitation project approved

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has approved the launch of the Waste Management and Rural Sanitation Project initially for 72 villages of Punjab, two villages from each district.

This was approved in meeting chaired by Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan at 90 The Mall here on Saturday. The Punjab Local Government secretary, director general and other officers were also present. Abdul Aleem Khan said the project would on a sustainable basis for which community participation would also be ensured. He said nominal service charges would also applicable and the units would be formed on the basis of population size. The senior minister approved a three-member rickshaw team for each village to collect garbage from there. He also approved to extend the program to all the villages of Punjab in the next phase.

He said, unfortunately, there was no such system for the sanitation of rural areas in Punjab. He added improper arrangements for waste collection resulted in pollution and put bad impact on the vegetable and other crops.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that, according to the directions of the prime minister, a comprehensive rural sanitation programme had been evolved for and practical steps would be taken shortly in this regard. He directed that for the sanitary workers there should be no salary less than Rs 20,000 for each worker. He also directed the officers concerned to ensure monitoring of the sanitation programme. He directed that local members of parliament should also be taken into the loop to make the programme more and more beneficial and their suggestions should be included in this regard.