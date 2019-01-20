Responsibilities of police have increased after Fata-KP merger: official

NOWSHERA: An official said on Saturday that the responsibilities of police force increased manifold after the merger of erstwhile Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Speaking as chief guest at a ceremony held in connection with the course completion of personnel at the Police School of Explosive Handling here, Additional Inspector General of Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) Shafqat Malik said that the force was committed to maintaining law and order situation and providing security to the lives and properties of the people. He said that the police was a front line force in the volatile situation and a big responsibility lied on their shoulder.

“There will be fear and a sense of insecurity among the masses if police fail to provide foolproof security to the people,” the official said, adding that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police were among the best forces of the country.

He said that he was happy that the personnel of Pakistan Railways, Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad police forces were also receiving training at the Police School of Explosive Handling, Nowshera. Over 25 police personnel hailing from different areas of the province completed the Basic EOD Course No. 38.

The chief guest later gave away commendation certificates and prizes to the personnel and placed a floral wreath on the Martyrs Monument.

scholarships: The Lissaail-e-Wal Mahroom Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa distributed scholarship cheques among 188 students.

Foundation’s Chairman Haji Muhammad Javed, a former provincial minister, handed the cheques at a ceremony arranged in the Government High School No.1, Nowshera Cantonment. The recipients included both girl and boys students of grade 1 to 10 from the Nowshera district. District Officer Social Welfare Faqeeha Rafique, school Principal Saifur Rehman, Assistant District Education Officer Irfan Khan, heads of the girls and boys schools, parents and guardians of the students were present on the occasion.

Speaking as a chief guest, Lissaail-e-Wal Mahroom Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chairman Haji Muhammad Javed said the organisation was giving Rs10 million scholarships to deserving students to help them pursue education. “The number of such students stands at 802. They are from five districts - Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mardan and Swabi,” he added. Haji Javed said that the scholarships were provided every year regularly so that the orphans and deserving children did not face any difficulty in receiving the education.

He said the foundation provided scholarships to 2486 students at the primary level, and 251 poor students availed the facility at the post-matriculation level.

Haji Javed said the foundation offered scholarships to medical and engineering disciplines students as well on the annual basis.

The scholarships are provided purely on merit, he added. “These are handed to those who do not qualify for Zakat. The money is given with support from the government,” he explained.