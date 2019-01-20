Minister for price control in model bazaars

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Industry & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal presided over a meeting of price control committee held at DC Office on Saturday which reviewed the supply and prices of essential commodities.

Addressing the meeting, the minister directed the officers concerned to keep an eye on the supply and prices of essential items in model bazaars and Sunday bazaars throughout the province. He said illegal profiteering would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against those who would be involved in creating artificial price hike. He said only magistrate would visit market to check the prices of essential items.

The minister also directed the officials to take effective measures to check the fictitious challan of the shopkeepers. “Such a system should be prepared that the fine money will deposit in the banks. Members of price control committee work with the liaison of district administration,” he said adding that, the government was providing subsidies billions of rupees for the provision of sugar to the masses on subsidise rate.

He said that prices of sugar would be bringing down within a week and the sale of sugar on fixed rate should be making ensured.

The minister the meeting of price control committee would be held every month. Deputy Commissioner Lahore, members of price control committee, representatives of traders’ organisations and concerned officers attended the meeting.

investors: Mian Aslam Iqbal Saturday presided over a meeting at Civil Secretariat. The schemes of industry department and action plan for the future were discussed in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the minister said a strategy for implementing of new industrial policy had been made and schemes to promote small and medium industries had also been finalised. He said economic corridor on Lahore-Sialkot motorway was being setup. Instead of earning the profit, the government’s responsibility was to provide a favourable environment to the investors. PIEDMC, FIEDMC and Punjab small industry corporations should focus on the provision of facilities instead of earning profit. These institutions will have to give results by mending their matters, said the minster.

He directed the officials concerned to identify land for establishing expo centre in Faisalabad. He said Punjab government had abolished the licensing fee of scales which would benefit small shopkeepers. Those who were involved in measuring less would have to face severe punishment.

The meeting also decided to establish expo centre in Multan. Secretary industries, chief operating officer Tevta, ceo Punjb investment board, MD Punjab small industries corporation and other officers concerned attended the meeting.