Private schools

The mushroom growth of private schools in Karachi was possible because government authorities stopped paying attention to the education sector. These schools were set up to fill the gap that was created due to the authorities’ prolonged negligence. Over the years, private schools earned a good reputation. But it is said that excess of anything is bad. The same is true for private schools. From businessmen to educationists to fresh graduates, almost everyone got their schools registered. If you happen to go to Gulshan-e-Iqbal, you will notice a long stretch of road on which at least five schools are situated. This over supply of schools means that there are areas which are being compromised by profiteers. Many schools are opened in 400 sq yard bungalows and have small class rooms. During break time, students are either send to the rooftop or asked to remain in their classrooms and eat lunch. There is no concept of morning assembly. These schools are often guilty of hiring inexperienced teachers who encourage rote learning among students. This sorry state of our education sector should be tackled in an effective manner.

Hajra Zaidi

Karachi