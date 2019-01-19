NA body on appointing CEC meets on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary Committee on appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and members of the Election Commission of Pakistan will hold its first meeting on Tuesday to elect its chairman to start the process of appointment of two members of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The Election Commission of Pakistan member from Sindh Abdul Ghaffar Soomro and member from Balochistan Justice® Shakeel Baloch would retire in current month.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar has reconstituted the Committee comprised of Minister for Aviation Division Muhammad Mian Soomro, Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan, Syed Fakhar Imam MNA, Ramesh Kumar Vankwani from government while from Opposition Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Rana Sanaullah Khan, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Ms. Shahida Akhtar Ali, while four members from Senate include Senators Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Naseebullah Bazai from government and Mushahidullah Khan and Dr. Sikandar Mandhro from the Opposition.