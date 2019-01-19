ECP alerts Balochistan CM to upcoming LB polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has ‘alerted’ Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan regarding the local government election in the province, as the term of incumbent local government institutions is ending next week.

In this connection, Chief Election Commissioner Justice (Retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan wrote a letter to the chief minister Balochistan and intimated about the administrative arrangements being made for the conduct of delimitation of constituencies and wards across the province. The term of the incumbent local government institutions in the provinces will end on January 27 and before the next local government elections, carrying out delimitation of constituencies and wards is imperative.

The chief election commissioner informed the chief minister that already the Election Commission had written regarding the local government elections on October 18 and then on November 19. He drew his attention towards Article 140A, 219 (d) and 222 (b) of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Section 221 of the Elections Act 2017 read with Section-16 (2) of the Balochistan Local Government Act, 2010, whereby the Election Commission is obliged to conduct the local government elections in the provinces and to carry out delimitation of local government constituencies for the purpose.

“It is pertinent to mention here that the tenure of local government institutions in the Balochistan province is going to complete on January 27, 2019. By virtue of Section-219 (4) of the Elections Act, 2017, the Election Commission of Pakistan is bound to conduct elections of local governments within 120 days after the completion of tenure of local government institutions,” the chief election commissioner explained.

The chief election commissioner said that delimitation of constituencies has become a prerequisite in the province of Balochistan on certain grounds, including consequential scenario of the census, 2017. It is to inform you that administrative arrangements are being made actively for the delimitation of local government constituencies/wards in the province where-after election programme/schedule will be announced.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission issued a notification to restore membership of at least 32 legislators, who complied with the legal requirement by submitting their statement of assets and liabilities and those of their spouses and children.

They include three senators, 12 MNAs, eleven members of Punjab Assembly and six members of Sindh Assembly.