Pakistan enter Asian Squash semis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan blanked Thailand 3-0 to qualify for the semi-finals of the 19th Asian Junior Squash Team Championship in Pattaya (Thailand).

Pakistan will take on Hong Kong or Malaysia in the semi-final. Results: Hamza Khan (PAK) bt Vassipol (THA) 11-1, 11-3, 11-0; Farhan Hashmi (PAK) bt Waritpol (THA) 11-0, 11-0, 11-0; Abbas Zeb (PAK) bt Abbas Abdullah (THA) 11-2, 11-2, 11-0.